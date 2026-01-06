Kyler Murray had an emotional message about Jonathan Gannon after the Arizona Cardinals decided to fire the head coach following a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Arizona parted ways from Gannon after three seasons, originally hiring him in 2023. He finished with a 15-36 record throughout his stint with the franchise, concluding his first adventure as a head coach in the NFL.

Murray has been with Arizona since 2019, being the full-time starter for the team during Gannon's tenure. He posted his first message about Gannon since the firing, giving his praises to the coach for the experiences they had together.

“My guy, genuinely loved going to war with you. Appreciate who you are as a man and a coach. Warpath-,” Murray wrote.

What lies ahead for Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Kyler Murray will approach a different period in his career after the Cardinals moved on from Jonathan Gannon.

Murray suffered an injury-riddled campaign, only playing in five games. He completed 110 passes for 962 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 29 rushes for 173 yards and a score.

Arizona started 2025 with optimism, winning its first two games of the season. However, they suffered a significant collapse for the remainder of the campaign, losing 14 of their last 15 contests.

The Cardinals haven't been back to the playoffs since 2021, being absent from the postseason for the fourth consecutive year. They haven't won the NFC West Division title since 2015 and haven't been back to the NFC Championship Game since 2015.

Arizona will go into the offseason in the search for a new head coach, looking to change the direction of the franchise for the better. As for Murray, he might experience a change of scenery or maintain his standing with the organization for the long term.