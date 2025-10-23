It took some time, but Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg finally got his first bucket in the NBA.

After laying an egg in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs, going 0-for-2 from the field with six rebounds and a steal, the former Duke Blue Devils star scored his first-ever basket in a regular-season NBA game early in the third quarter with a jumper.

Cooper Flagg knocks down the middy for his first NBA points 🔥pic.twitter.com/4lLC163KJi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the other No. 1 NBA draft pick, Victor Wembanyama, had quite a first half against the Mavericks. Wembanyama helped San Antonio establish a nine-point lead at the half after scoring 21 points on an efficient 8-for-13 shooting from the field with eight rebounds and a block.

Article Continues Below

Even though he's the top overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft and widely considered the most hyped league prospect since LeBron James over two decades ago, Flagg is expected to have some growing pains in the league. He also started the Spurs game playing one of the most demanding positions in sports, as Dallas head coach Jason Kidd let the rookie play the point guard role alongside fellow starters Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, Dereck Lively and Klay Thompson.

Coming out of the Duke basketball program, Flagg had NBA scouts salivating over his multi-faceted skills on the court. He is more than just about putting up points. During his lone season with the Blue Devils, Flagg led the school in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

Flagg should only get better going forward, as he continues his learning in the pros.