The 44-22 Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions turned out to be a costly one for the Washington Commanders. Not only was Daron Payne fined, ejected, and suspended for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown, but Javon Kinlaw was also one of several players who received fines from that contest.

Kinlaw, who is a 28-year-old defensive tackle, was fined $28,555 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct and contact with an official, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Linebacker Ale Kaho was also fined $46,371 in that game.

“In addition to Payne's suspension, the NFL fined Commanders DT Javon Kinlaw $28,555 for unsportsmanlike conduct — contact with an official — and Ale Kaho $46,371 for use of the helmet. A costly loss for Washington and its players.”

The good news is that Javon Kinlaw is only fined and wasn't suspended, unlike Daron Payne. Kinlaw will participate in the 11th game for the Commanders this season, as he's played in every contest so far. He enters the Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with 20 combined tackles (10 solo) and three quarterback hits.

With Payne out, the Commanders will have to rely on other players on the defensive line to step up. Kinlaw will maintain his starting role. However, guys like Eddie Goldman, Jer'Zhan Newton, and Sheldon Day could see more playing time against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Commanders own a 3-7 record through 10 games, as it's been a bit of a struggle throughout the 2025-26 campaign. Washington has its work cut out for it if the franchise hopes to contend for a spot in the playoffs. But a win over Miami would be a great start to trending in the right direction.