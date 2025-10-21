The 2025-26 NBA season is finally here. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets in just over an hour to tip off the season. The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors tonight, but most games will take place on Wednesday. The Dallas Mavericks will begin against Victor Wembayama and the San Antonio Spurs.

This will be the start for No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. The Duke phenom is projected to have a luxurious career, and the hope is that he can immediately put the Mavericks in contention for the NBA Finals. The team is deep, but it will take a while for everyone to be healthy and playing at once. Positive reinforcements are coming.

Here is what you need to know when the 18-year-old steps onto the court for the first time tomorrow against the Spurs.

“Discussed on the podcast today – Cooper Flagg will be the youngest Mavs player ever when he debuts tomorrow at 18 years 305 days old. Previously that was Bruno Sundov (19y, 70d). He’s the youngest player in the NBA this season and 3rd youngest since drafting players right out of HS was eliminated after the 2005 Draft.”

Article Continues Below

It's crazy to believe an 18-year-old is already the face of a franchise. Of course, though, this has happened before with LeBron James. The expectations are never going to go away with a player like Flagg. The good news for him is that he has a team full of veterans and a former superstar as a head coach, Jason Kidd. Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Kidd will be great mentors for Flagg.

Flagg is projected to win ROY this season, and some believe that if Kyrie Irving comes back healthy, the Mavericks will be a dark horse to win the NBA Finals this season. ESPN's Stephen A Smith is one of them.

All eyes will be on ESPN tomorrow night.