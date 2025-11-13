Earlier this week, the Dallas Mavericks finally fired general manager Nico Harrison, nine months after his disastrous trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. In order to justify that move, the Mavericks were going to have to win a championship at some point in the next couple of years, and their 3-9 start to the season hasn't exactly been a positive indicator that one is on the horizon.

During Wednesday evening's home loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Mavericks attempted to bring some good luck into the arena by having a priest sit in Harrison's old seat, but even that couldn't stop the team from suffering yet another loss.

The Mavericks have a Priest sitting in Nico Harrison old seat 😭 (Via @NickVanExit) pic.twitter.com/lAgrAq4ckG — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

At this point, it's unclear who the Mavericks will select to take Nico Harrison's place and attempt to usher in the next era of Dallas basketball, but whoever it is will sure have a lot on their plate.

Article Continues Below

The good news for the Mavericks is that they have a great building block in Cooper Flagg, who has gotten off to a strong start to his rookie season, but other than that, there isn't a whole lot to be excited about on this Dallas roster.

Many fans and pundits alike have suggested that the team look into trading both Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving in an attempt to embrace a youth movement and possibly bottom out in search of a top pick in next year's loaded 2026 NBA Draft. Considering how elite the upper half of the Western Conference is right now, that may be the best course of action for Dallas moving forward.

However, it's unclear what a potential trade return would be for Davis and Irving at this stage of their respective careers considering their age and injury history.

In any case, the Mavericks will next take the floor on Friday at home vs the Los Angeles Clippers. That game is set to tip off at 8:30 PM ET.