The turbulence surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ disappointing start to the 2025-26 NBA season continues to grow, with former All-Star John Wall adding another layer to the ongoing drama. Wall revealed this week that he’s “hearing” Mavericks star Anthony Davis may want out — with the Chicago Bulls emerging as a potential destination.

Appearing on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Wall discussed the Mavericks’ early struggles and Davis’ uncertain future following the firing of general manager Nico Harrison earlier in the week. When asked by co-host Lou Williams what he would do in Davis’ position, Wall suggested that the 10-time All-Star might be ready for a change of scenery.

“Injuries are a part of the game — you can’t control that, and that’s what AD’s kryptonite has been for the last couple of years or most of his career,” Wall said. “I wish he was healthy so they could try to see what they have and wait until Kyrie comes back, but I think at this point AD is probably done with it, to be honest. I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s probably wanting to move forward.”

John Wall believes Anthony Davis is done with Dallas and wants to see AD traded 👀 "You been hearing he wants to go back to Chicago and see what's going on."

John Wall hints Anthony Davis wants Bulls trade as Mavericks spiral

Wall, who played alongside Davis during their college days at Kentucky, further fueled speculation by linking him to his hometown team.

“You can’t believe everything you hear on the news, but you be hearing that he wants to go back to Chicago and see what’s going on,” Wall continued. “So, I think they’re trying to blow it up and build around Cooper Flagg and get rid of some of the other pieces, but they are one of those dark horse teams if they can stay healthy — keep AD there and let Kyrie come back. I feel like they could’ve been a team in the West, but I think with Nico Harrison’s firing they might end up going in a different direction.”

The comments come as the Mavericks continue to unravel, just two seasons removed from their 2024 NBA Finals appearance, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. The team has since plummeted to 3-9, ranking 14th in the Western Conference after a 123-114 home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Davis, acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last February, has played just five games this season due to a left calf strain. He last appeared on October 29 in a win over the Indiana Pacers, logging four points and four rebounds in seven minutes before exiting with the injury.

The Dallas Mavericks will attempt to end their losing streak Friday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-8) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls — the team now rumored to be in Davis’ sights — have also cooled off after a strong start. Chicago opened the season 5-0 for the first time since the Michael Jordan era but has dropped four straight, falling to 6-5 following Wednesday’s 124-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Bulls will look to rebound Sunday when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-7) at 8:00 p.m. ET.