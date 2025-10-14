One heart-stopping moment from the Dallas Mavericks’ 114-101 preseason win over the Utah Jazz had fans holding their breath, and one fan summed up the collective panic perfectly. When 18-year-old rookie Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, threw down a powerful dunk in the third quarter, Dallas fans erupted in excitement.

But that joy quickly turned into fear when Flagg landed awkwardly on his feet and stumbled for a moment before regaining his balance.

Cooper Flagg narrowly avoided disaster and my whole life flashed before my eyes pic.twitter.com/rJu1fOmiyj — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play came with 8:13 left in the third quarter, when the Mavericks were leading 69-58, and the arena collectively gasped. While Flagg immediately stood upright and shook it off, one fan’s reaction quickly went viral online: “Oh my god. Season flashed before my eyes, franchise flashed before my eyes, happiness flashed before my eyes, my livelihood flashed before my eyes. He is just 18 years old.”

The post captured what many Mavericks supporters felt in that instant: a mix of shock, fear, and deep affection for the franchise’s young cornerstone. Flagg, who’s already drawing comparisons to generational stars with his poise and athleticism, has been a central figure in Dallas’ preseason success and is expected to be a focal point of the team’s offense this season.

Fortunately, the scare was short-lived. Flagg stayed in the game, showing no visible signs of injury and finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 21 minutes of play. Anthony Davis led the team with 25 points and six rebounds, while P.J. Washington chipped in six points and six boards.

The Mavericks’ preseason win over the Jazz not only showcased their new lineup's depth but also offered a glimpse of just how much the franchise’s hopes rest on their 18-year-old phenom. As one fan perfectly put it — when Cooper Flagg lands hard, the entire city of Dallas holds its collective breath.