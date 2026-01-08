The Sacramento Kings have had a long history of heartbreak. Recently, the Kings have had more bad luck, while also continuing to struggle. The Kings' general manager, Scott Perry, recently got to sit in on some sessions with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and brought assistant general manager BJ Armstrong and coach Doug Christie with him.

“I went to the offensive line meetings,” Christie said. “Defensive back meetings. Quarterback meetings.”

The goal of the visit was to observe the Steelers and everything they do. Perry became the general manager in April and wanted to fuel a new spirit for this team. Perry has been around the NBA a long time and wants to establish stability in Sacramento. But the contrast is incredibly evident.

The Kings are off to an awful start and are likely to miss the playoffs. Conversely, the Steelers are playing a home playoff game this weekend. The Steelers hired Tomlin as their head coach in 2007. Since that year, the Kings have had 13 head coaches. They even fired Mike Brown a year ago, despite him winning Coach of the Year not long after.

With the Kings struggling to win games, there is no easy fix for a turnaround. But the Kings could stand to use some stability after so much turmoil over the years. Any fans could point to other NBA franchises, such as the San Antonio Spurs, who had Gregg Popovich for over 28 seasons. If they wish to build a sustainable franchise with hope of something other than losing seasons, following the Tomlin model could be the best course of action.