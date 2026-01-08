With speculation on the job security of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, his fate has finally been revealed after a meeting with team owner Stephen Ross, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As the Dolphins look for their next general manager, the current step by the ownership appeared to be letting go of McDaniel for a true clean slate.

“ESPN Sources: Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday morning. “Dolphins owner Stephen Ross met with McDaniel this week to discuss the season. After that meeting and reflection, Ross decided to move on.”

To address the big elephant in the room, some could question the decision if Miami made this move in a full-fledged effort to get John Harbaugh, after he was let go by the Baltimore Ravens. However, Schefter would report that the franchise has “not contacted” Harbaugh and that the decision to fire McDaniel was “an independent” one.

Dolphins' Stephen Ross releases statement on Mike McDaniel

While the Dolphins are interviewing candidates right now for the next general manager, the plan seems to be to lock down one first before searching for its next head coach, as said by Tom Pelissero. The team owner in Ross would release a statement, expressing the “love” he had for McDaniel and the decision to fire him.

“After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change,” Ross said. “I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach.”

“I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization,” Ross continued. “Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

McDaniel went 35-33 with Miami, making the playoffs twice in his four seasons with the franchise. It remains to be seen what path the Dolphins go down, especially with major changes on the way regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.