Will Cooper Flagg start at point guard? The subject has been one of the primary talking points of the preseason. The Dallas Mavericks' 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick offers versatility which head coach Jason Kidd is going to utilize. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Kidd did not reveal the Mavs' official opening night starting lineup, but he did say Flagg will serve more in a “point forward” role if the 18-year-old is listed at the point guard position.

“I think he will be excited (regardless of which position he's listed at), dream come true for Cooper,” Kidd said. “I don't know if it really matters what position. He's about winning, he competes at the highest on both the offense and defensive end, trying to help his team win. I think when we're looking at him starting at the point guard, it's probably more of a point forward situation. But technically we got to list someone at the point guard position, so I guess we're listing him at the point guard position.”

The Mavs would feature an especially big lineup with Flagg being listed at point guard. The lineup would provide less long-range shooting and overall play-making, but it would give Dallas an unquestioned size advantage while potentially boosting the post defense.

Cooper Flagg will be joined by Anthony Davis in the starting lineup. Dereck Lively II and Klay Thompson will also likely start. PJ Washington is a candidate as well, while D'Angelo Russell and Ryan Nembhard could start at point guard if the Mavs decide to go in a different direction.

Dallas' opening night lineup doesn't have to be their everyday strategy moving forward. Kidd has various options, so he can try different lineups to begin the 2025-26 campaign.

Still, the NBA world is understandably curious to see what Flagg's role will be in his first season in the NBA.