As the Dallas Mavericks finalize preparations for their 2025-26 NBA season opener, head coach Jason Kidd reaffirmed his confidence in rookie forward Cooper Flagg’s ability to handle point guard duties. The Mavericks will open their season Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs at the American Airlines Center, with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Kidd spoke with Kevin Gray Jr. of DLLS Mavs on Saturday, addressing the team’s continued trust in Flagg’s ball-handling and decision-making entering his first regular season.

“Yeah, I think from Summer League to preseason he’s done a great job for the team playing at that position so I think we’re all comfortable with him doing that so we’ll see what happens on opening night,” Kidd said.

Jason Kidd praises Cooper Flagg’s growth as the Mavericks explore his expanded role at point guard

The comments mark the second time this year that Kidd has publicly endorsed Flagg’s potential to operate as a primary initiator. The head coach first floated the idea in June, explaining his desire to “make him uncomfortable” early by allowing the 19-year-old to run the offense and learn on the fly. Since then, Flagg has steadily adjusted to the role, balancing his natural scoring instincts with increased responsibilities as a facilitator.

Flagg wrapped up preseason play on a high note Wednesday in Las Vegas, recording 13 points, three assists, and two rebounds while shooting 5-for-11 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line in a 121-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The victory capped a strong preseason for Dallas, which finished with a 3-1 record.

The 2025 No. 1 overall pick has drawn praise throughout camp for his versatility, poise, and feel for the game. Standing 6-foot-9, Flagg’s blend of size and coordination gives Kidd flexibility to experiment with unconventional lineups. With Kyrie Irving still recovering from last season’s ACL injury and Dante Exum limited in training camp, Flagg’s ball-handling has provided much-needed stability in the Mavericks’ offense.

Kidd’s willingness to empower Flagg mirrors his approach with past young players, encouraging them to expand their skill sets early in their careers. His latest comments suggest that Flagg’s role could evolve beyond that of a traditional forward, allowing him to initiate plays, push in transition, and create mismatches against smaller defenders.

Mavericks set to open the season against the Spurs in a key early test for new-look roster

During his lone season at Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three. His well-rounded skill set has translated smoothly into NBA play, particularly his ability to process defenses and make advanced reads under pressure.

Dallas’ frontcourt, now anchored by Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington alongside Flagg, has quickly become one of the longest and most athletic units in the Western Conference. That combination of size and versatility could allow the Mavericks to play through multiple ball-handlers and rely less on traditional point guard play while Irving continues to rehab.

The Mavericks’ season opener against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will be an early benchmark for Kidd’s new system. Wembanyama’s length and San Antonio’s revamped roster — featuring All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox — present a strong test for Flagg’s debut as a part-time floor general.

For Kidd, though, the message is clear: Flagg has earned the trust to run the offense when called upon. As the Mavericks turn the page on their offseason overhaul, his rapid development could be the key to unlocking Dallas’ long-term ceiling.