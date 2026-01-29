The Dallas Mavericks will have rookie forward Cooper Flagg back in the lineup Thursday night as they prepare to face the Charlotte Hornets, ending his one-game absence due to left ankle injury management.

Dallas (19–28) hosts Charlotte (20–28) at 8:30 p.m. ET while looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Hornets enter the matchup riding a four-game winning streak. The night will also feature the Mavericks retiring the No. 24 jersey of franchise legend Mark Aguirre in a pregame ceremony.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Flagg’s return Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Cooper Flagg will make his return to the Mavericks' lineup tonight against Charlotte to face off with his former Duke teammate Kon Knueppel, league sources say.

Flagg was held out of Dallas' loss Wednesday night to Minnesota due to left ankle injury management.”

#24 is headed to the rafters in Dallas! The Mavericks will honor Mark Aguirre for his jersey retirement ceremony tonight at halftime of Hornets/Mavs at 8:30pm/et on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/FgoJT8jky4 — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2026

Cooper Flagg rejoins Mavericks lineup vs. Hornets

Flagg did not play in Wednesday’s 118-105 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Dallas opted for caution on the second night of a back-to-back. Prior to that, the 19-year-old last appeared Saturday in a 116–110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7-for-20 from the field and 1-for-5 from three-point range across 34 minutes.

Through 43 games this season, Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 28 percent from beyond the arc in 33.8 minutes per contest.

Dallas will look to regain momentum with Flagg back in the lineup against a Charlotte team that has surged over the past week, setting the stage for a notable night both competitively and historically at American Airlines Center.