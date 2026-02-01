Cooper Flagg accomplished NBA history with his performance in the Dallas Mavericks' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Flagg is halfway through the rookie campaign of his career in the league. He has made serious strides as he embraced his duties as one of the Mavericks' key starters overnight as the top overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft class.

Flagg continues to impress many with his performances throughout the regular season, and his latest display against Houston was no different. In 39 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and a block. He shot 13-of-25 from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.

This marked the second straight game where he scored 30 or more points. Not only that, but he also scored 83 points combined in these pair of contests, setting a new league record as a teenager, per reporter Joey Mistretta.

“According to the Mavs, Cooper Flagg has set a new record for most points by a teenager over a two-game span in NBA history (81). Flagg is currently at 32 points against the Rockets and there are still a few minutes left in the game. He had 49 on Thursday against the Hornets. The previous record of 75 was held by GG Jackson II,” Mistretta wrote.

How Cooper Flagg, Mavericks played against Rockets

Despite Cooper Flagg's impressive accomplishment, it wasn't enough as the Mavericks lost 111-107 to the Rockets.

Both teams traded blows throughout the entire course of the game. However, Houston made more big plays on both sides of the ball, coming out as the better side down the stretch instead of Dallas.

Four players scored in double-digits for Dallas in the loss, including Flagg. Daniel Gafford had a solid performance with 16 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting overall. Brandon Williams came next with 13 points off the bench, while Max Christie provided 11 points and two rebounds.

Dallas fell to a 19-30 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Memphis Grizzlies for 11th place while trailing the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers by four games.

Going through four consecutive losses, the Mavericks will look to return to the win column in their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Boston Celtics on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.