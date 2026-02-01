Cooper Flagg was thrust into an environment that was boiling over in anger following the Luka Doncic trade. The home crowd expressed its displeasure by flooding American Airlines Center with “fire Nico” chants. He was forced to answer questions about the hostility, all the while trying to find his footing as a de facto point guard. When the Dallas Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison, the rookie forward still faced challenges. He has been tasked with leading the franchise at just 19 years of age, as Anthony Davis endures another lengthy recovery. And yet, Flagg continues to dazzle in his first NBA season.

Despite weathering some growing pains, specifically from 3-point range, the No. 1 overall pick is displaying eye-opening poise. He did so again in Saturday night's game against the Houston Rockets. Squaring off with future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant in the third quarter, Flagg displayed excellent body control and footwork before sinking a fadeaway. The teenager is not starstruck. He believes in his game, and so do his teammates.

Cooper Flagg spins and scores OVER Kevin Durant 😤 pic.twitter.com/aVV7if97R0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 1, 2026

Ultimately, the highlight came in a 111-107 loss. Flagg was magnificent just the same, scoring a game-high 34 points on 13-of-25 shooting with 12 rebounds, five assists and one block. This offensive explosion comes two nights after his historic outing versus the Charlotte Hornets. He has 83 points in his last two contests, and the Mavericks have lost them both.

Article Continues Below

Brutality reigns supreme in Dallas right now. Cooper Flagg is doing everything in his power to brighten the gloomy skies, however. Hours after former Mavs player Jamal Mashburn claimed he would rank the former Duke star sixth among the 2026 NBA Draft prospects, the talented forward displayed his superb skills.

Through all the adversity, Flagg continues to improve. That bodes well for his future. Although he is obviously upset about Dallas losing its fourth game in a row, the time will come when he can take pride in besting Durant one-on-one.

The Mavericks (19-30) will try to get back into the win column when they host the Boston Celtics (30-18) on Tuesday.