The Dallas Mavericks own the No. 1 pick overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, and expectations are that Cooper Flagg will be the selection. Leading up to the moment of the draft kicking off, Flagg received a special honor in his home state of Maine.

Reports indicate that the Governor of Maine, Janet Mills, has declared June 25 “Cooper Flagg Day” as a way to honor him as a basketball star for the state, according to Ariana St. Pierre of WGME. Mills shared a statement about the 18-year-old NBA prospect and why she is honoring him with his own day.

“Cooper Flagg's extraordinary talent and dedication to basketball has earned him national acclaim as perhaps the most promising player of his generation, said Governor Mills. “He is a source of tremendous pride for Maine. I have proclaimed today as Cooper Flagg Day, so all the people of Maine can celebrate his achievement, hard work, perseverance, and sportsmanship, which should inspire youth across our state to pursue their dreams with Cooper's signature determination.”

It's a cool honor for Cooper Flagg, as the state he grew up in is giving him his own special day. Expectations are high for the 2024 National Player of the Year, as he's regarded as one of the best prospects to ever enter the league.

Flagg is entering the NBA Draft after playing just one season at Duke. During his one-year stint with the Blue Devils, he flashed major potential and maintained his No. 1 pick status with brilliant play. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc. Cooper Flagg also averaged 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest, making him an intriguing defensive prospect as well.

The NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. EST. It's essentially a guarantee that Cooper Flagg will be picked by the Mavericks No. 1 overall. After that, the remainder of the draft is seemingly wide open for the rest of the league.