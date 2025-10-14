In the world of collectibles, NBA trading cards have always been a popular item. Topps Cards is the official licensee of NBA trading cards, and one of the league’s brightest up and coming stars in Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg, has already appeared in a few promotions ahead of the start of the season.

Topps Cards recently released a new commercial featuring several NBA players, including Cooper Flagg, reaching into various bags and compartments, with the end reveal being Flagg showing off his official rookie card. The new cards have a release date of Oct. 23, a couple days after the start of the regular season. In addition to Flagg, Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper also appeared in the commercial as did former NBA star Tracy McGrady.

As the 2025-26 season gets underway, a lot of attention will be certainly be paid to Flagg and the Mavericks. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg enters the league with a lot of hype and attention.

Flagg has played in three preseason games for the Mavericks so far, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 37 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During NBA Summer League, Flagg suited up in only two games before the Mavericks opted to shut him down for the remainder of the event. He averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 35.7 percent shooting from the field, 21.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 57.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks come into the 2025-26 season with renewed optimism and energy following the backlash to the shocking Luka Doncic trade last year. On paper, the Mavericks appear to have a potential contending roster with one of the deepest frontcourt rotations featuring Flagg, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington and Naji Marshall.