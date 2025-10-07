The Dallas Mavericks have signed former Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics guard Dalano Banton to a contract, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Banton, 25, was the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and began his career with the Toronto Raptors. After two seasons in Toronto, Banton played 24 games for the Celtics during the 2023-24 season before he was traded to the Trail Blazers.

In 97 total games over the last two seasons with Portland, Banton averaged 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the floor. His best game with the Blazers came in 2024 against the Atlanta Hawks, when he scored a career-high 31 points with nine assists and five rebounds.

Banton scored at least 10 points in 28 different games during the 2024-25 season while only averaging 16.7 minutes per game.

Between his natural scoring abilities off the dribble and quick decision-making as a willing passer, Banton stands out as a key guard for bench depth in this league. That is why the Mavericks are taking a chance on him.

Dallas played their first preseason game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game the Mavericks won 106-89 behind PJ Washington's game-high 14 points. Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, also made his preseason debut in this game with 10 points and six rebounds.

As the Mavs continue to evaluate their backcourt depth with Kyrie Irving recovering from his ACL injury, Banton could supply Dallas with an experienced, lengthy option to turn to on their bench behind D'Angelo Russell and Klay Thompson.

While Banton is not a strong 3-point shooting threat, his length and athleticism could present value to a Mavericks backcourt in need of another option.

However, the Mavs do not have an open roster spot at this time. If Banton is to be on the team's roster to begin the 2025-26 season, they will need to waive someone.

Brandon Williams is the player Banton will compete with leading up to the start of the season, as Williams' $2.2 million contract for the upcoming year is only partially guaranteed. Dallas could waive him to make room for Banton.

It is expected that this contract Banton signed with the Mavericks is nothing more than a non-guaranteed deal with Exhibit 9 or Exhibit 10 language, which could become a standard deal. The team also recently signed Dennis Smith Jr. to a training camp deal.

If Banton's deal contains Exhibit 10 language in the contract, he would become a candidate to join the Texas Legends, the Mavericks' G League affiliate, for the 2025-26 season.