Having the opportunity to team up with fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in Zootopia 2 may have taken World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk by surprise.

He addressed how he was cast in the long-awaited sequel during an interview with Busted Open Radio. It sounds like the opportunity fell into his lap, and he couldn't turn it down.

“I find myself in these situations all the time where I'm just looking around like, Me? When I got the call for Zootopia 2, I was like, Huh? What? Disney specifically wants me? Okay.”

Naturally, Punk's “imposter syndrome” kicks in when things like this arise. “There's a bit of imposter syndrome because I want to be like, Okay, who said no? Who are the first 13 people who said no to this?”

Ultimately, Punk remembered that he's “good at what you do,” and he was able to dive into the role. It worked out well, as Zootopia 2 has made nearly $1.6 billion at the box office.

WWE stars CM Punk and Roman Reigns' roles in Zootopia 2

Article Continues Below

In Zootopia 2, Punk and Reigns voice Gene Zebrowski and Gene Zebraxton, respectively, better known as the Zebros. They are a pair of cops on the ZPD.

While not a big role, Zootopia 2 is the most mainstream movie Punk has done. He previously appeared in horror movies like Rabid and Jakob's Wife. He will also appear in Night Patrol, which comes out on Jan. 16.

His career has also taken him to the small screen. Punk has appeared in several TV series, including Heels, Mayans M.C., and Revival.

Previously, Reigns has worked with Disney, voicing Kizin in an episode of Elena of Avalor. He has also appeared in movies such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Wrong Missy, Rumble, and The Pickup.

Coming up, he will star in the Street Fighter movie alongside fellow WWE star Cody Rhodes. Reigns will play Akuma in the video game adaptation.

Punk and Reigns have a long history in WWE. Reigns made his main roster debut as part of the Shield, a faction that initially helped protect Punk's WWE Championship reign. Punk and Reigns faced each other (and Seth Rollins) in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41 years later.