The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly acquiring Tyus Jones from the Charlotte Hornets for Malaki Branham, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

“The Charlotte Hornets are trading Tyus Jones to the Dallas Mavericks for Malaki Branham, sources tell ESPN. Mavericks have had interest in Jones this season and get him today. Hornets open up a $7 million trade exception,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Mavs agreed to trade Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. As part of the deal, Dallas acquired Branham. Now, he is set to join the Hornets.

The Mavs also traded three guards as part of the Wizards deal — D'Angelo Russell, Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy — so the Jones addition provides Dallas with depth at the position.

Mavericks add guard depth with Tyus Jones trade

Jones, 29, played 48 games with the Orlando Magic during the 2025-26 NBA season before getting traded to the Hornets on Wednesday. His time in Charlotte clearly did not last long, as he is now set to join the Mavs.

With Orlando, Jones averaged 3.0 points and 2.4 assists per outing. He only appeared in 15.7 minutes per game, however. Jones could certainly see improved statistics with an increase in playing time.

The Mavericks have had point guard questions all season long. With Kyrie Irving still out due to injury, the questions are not going away. Jones should be able to help the situation, though.

It appears that Jones will be the Mavericks final addition before the NBA trade deadline barring any last-second moves by the team.