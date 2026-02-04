The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly trading Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

“BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks and 3 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Charania later revealed the specific picks the Mavs will receive in the Davis-led trade.

“Dallas is receiving a 2026 Thunder first-round pick and a 2030 protected Warriors first-round pick in this deal from the Wizards along with second rounders in 2026 (Phoenix), 2027 (Chicago) and 2029 (Houston), sources tell ESPN.”

The Mavs' trade return is highlighted by Khris Middleton and the two first-round picks. Anthony Davis' trade value is not what it once was, but Dallas still managed to get a respectable return in the deal.

Mavericks trade Anthony Davis almost exactly one year after acquiring him

Davis trade rumors have swirled for months. An injury led some to believe that a deal would not come to fruition, but sources told ClutchPoints that a trade remained a possibility. Sure enough — almost exactly one year after the Mavs acquired Davis for Luka Doncic — AD is being traded to the Wizards.

It has been a whirlwind year in the Dallas basketball world to say the least. Fans are still frustrated about the Doncic trade, but they have embraced rookie Cooper Flagg.

Anthony Davis finishes his Mavs career with a total of 29 regular season games played.