The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to a contract with center Jamarion Sharp, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports. Sharp spent last season with Mavs' G League team, the Texas Legends. The 7'5″ center features intriguing potential and will receive another opportunity in the Mavericks' organization.

“The Mavericks and Jamarion Sharp have agreed to a deal, sources told @hoopshype. The 7-foot-5 center averaged 3.1 blocks, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 points on 60.1% shooting for the Texas Legends. He was selected for the NBA G League United Team in the 2025 FIBA Intercontinental Cup,” Scotto wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Details of Sharp's contract have yet to be revealed.

Sharp most recently played in Summer League with the Mavericks. He endured ups and downs, but clearly gave Dallas a reason to sign him to a new deal.

The 2025-26 Mavericks feature plenty of depth at the center position. Either Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford will start at center. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis is capable of handing duties at the five. Additionally, veteran Dwight Powell remains on the roster.

Nevertheless, having too much depth in the organization is never a bad thing. Sharp will be ready to go if needed while participating in the G League. At only 24 years old, the Mavs are hopeful that Sharp will continue to improve and take steps forward. He could impact the NBA team in the future.

The Mavs will begin NBA training camp in early October before getting the preseason underway. With the season right around the corner, Dallas is preparing for a potential competitive run at a playoff position.