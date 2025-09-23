The Dallas Mavericks are officially less than a month away from kicking off their 2025-26 season against the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas is hoping that they will be revitalized after drafting Cooper Flagg number one overall this past offseason and will finally be able to put the disastrous Luka Doncic trade fully in the rearview mirror.

Recently, the Mavericks had a special guest at their facility in the form of golf legend Jordan Spieth.

Special visitor in the gym 👀#MFFL pic.twitter.com/TUIMXLpcqA — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Speith was seen exchanging pleasantries with Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Max Christie, as well as giving out some gear to the team, and receiving some Mavericks memorabilia in return.

The Mavericks will be hoping that some of Speith's success on the golf course will rub off on them and transfer over to the basketball court come October.

A big season for the Mavericks

Article Continues Below

Not many NBA fanbases have been on a roller coaster quite like the one that the Dallas Mavericks have experienced over the last seven months. In early February, the team made the worst trade in NBA history by sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for a package centered around Anthony Davis, who was injured in his first game in a Dallas uniform.

Dallas ended up flaming out in the play-in round before lucking into the chance to draft Flagg at number one overall, something that Nico Harrison falsely later insinuated was always part of his “vision,” drawing even more ire from the fanbase.

However, Flagg is indeed a Maverick, and he's got a solid group of teammates around him, headlined by Davis, who should help show him the ropes as he looks to start his NBA career off on the right foot.

The bad news for Dallas is that Kyrie Irving will miss the opening chunk of the season as he recovers from last year's torn ACL injury, meaning there figures to be a hard ceiling on just how effective the Mavericks can be in the short term.

However, once Irving is back in the lineup, the Mavericks could be one of the more intriguing teams in the Western Conference.