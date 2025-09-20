Ahead of Dallas Mavericks All-Star center Anthony Davis' first full season with his new team, he returned to playing full court 5-on-5, according to a new report. Davis and Klay Thompson reportedly spent time bonding together during the offseason. As Thompson enters his second season with the Mavericks, he and Davis are expected to lead a younger Dallas squad without veteran point guard Kyrie Irving, who's sidelined with an ACL injury.

After undergoing eye surgery over the summer, Davis reportedly made his return to the practice floor, signaling he's most likely been cleared to play, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Mavericks All-Star big man Anthony Davis returned to the practice floor this week for some 5-on-5 play,” Stein reported. “It’s believed to be Davis’ first game-speed action since it emerged in July that he needed eye surgery to mend a detached retina.”

Davis and Thompson reportedly led the Mavs' “bonding camp” ahead of the team official training camp. Looking to build off its elimination from the Play-In tournament last season, the Mavericks made key offseason additions, led by drafting the league's top prospect, Cooper Flagg, with the first overall pick in this year's draft.

The Mavs also signed D'Angelo Russell to help fill the void left in Irving's absence as the starting point guard will make his return mid-season. Kyrie also agreed to a contract extension with Dallas, joining PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford as the front office has committed to its young and aging pieces of head coach Jason Kidd's player rotation.

Mavericks sign Anthony Davis' former Lakers teammate

Article Continues Below

After signing their former first-round pick in Dennis Smith Jr., the Mavericks signed Anthony Davis' former teammate, D'Moi Hodge. The team announced signing its second guard in one week ahead of training camp. However, Hodge could wind up joining the Mavericks' G League in 2025-26, while Smith Jr. is hoping to latch onto the Mavs' opening night roster.

Hodge averaged 2.0 points in 5.9 minutes per game during his seven contests in the NBA. Overall, he's played in 30 total G League games, averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Hodge features legitimate two-way player potential at the NBA level. He's a quality defender who can defend both opposing point or shooting guards.