The Dallas Mavericks have officially re-signed guard Dante Exum, the team announced Tuesday. Exum and the Mavs initially agreed to a one-year contract in early July. Dallas had to create room on the roster, though, leading the team to request waivers on Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Prosper, a former first-round pick, was unable to establish a concrete role with the Mavericks. He enjoyed some big moments, but Dallas already features plenty of wings/forwards. The Mavericks needed guard depth behind D'Angelo Russell with Kyrie Irving expected to be out until early 2026.

As a result, Dante Exum emerged as a clear candidate to return. Sure enough, the Mavs are indeed bringing Exum back.

The 30-year-old guard has now spent two seasons in Dallas. He was limited to 20 games played due to injury in 2024-25, averaging 8.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds per outing. Exum also shot 47.8 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Article Continues Below

The veteran has made an impact with the Mavericks. Dallas clearly believes in him as a backup guard. There are rumors that have suggested Cooper Flagg as a candidate to earn some playing time at point guard, but Exum will still likely be the team's official backup at the position.

It was likely a difficult decision to move on from Prosper. Although he had yet to truly find his footing at the NBA level, Prosper is a former first-round pick. Dallas had high hopes for the forward in 2023. Perhaps he will receive another opportunity with a new team at some point down the road.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, will move forward with Dante Exum now officially set to return.