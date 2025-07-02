Free agent guard Dante Exum has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 29-year-old reportedly considered multiple contenders before choosing to rejoin the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Exum’s return adds depth and familiarity to a retooled Dallas backcourt that recently welcomed D’Angelo Russell on a two-year, $13 million contract. The moves come as the Mavericks prepare for the start of the 2025–26 season without Kyrie Irving, who continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in March.

Exum, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, completed his ninth NBA season in 2024–25 and his second stint with Dallas. He averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 20 appearances while shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc. He played 18.6 minutes per game and provided a steady two-way presence when healthy.

Russell, also 29, is expected to handle the bulk of the team’s primary playmaking responsibilities until Irving returns. He split last season between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and one steal per game while logging 25.5 minutes per night across 58 contests.

Dante Exum returns as Mavericks retool around Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis amid Kyrie Irving’s absence

Article Continues Below

The Mavericks are shaping a new rotation around this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cooper Flagg, and veteran forward Anthony Davis, whom they acquired earlier in the offseason. The return of Exum and the addition of Russell help reinforce a backcourt that also lost 32-year-old Spencer Dinwiddie, who signed a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Exum’s decision to return reflects continued alignment with the team’s direction under head coach Jason Kidd. Although injuries limited him to 20 games during the 2024–25 season, his efficient shooting and defensive versatility made him a reliable contributor in limited minutes.

Dallas is expected to stay active in free agency as it looks to solidify a roster built on a blend of veteran talent and emerging players. With Kyrie Irving sidelined indefinitely, Exum and Russell will be counted on to stabilize the guard rotation alongside younger pieces on the wing and in the frontcourt.

Exum’s one-year contract provides both flexibility and continuity as the Mavericks enter a pivotal season. His return reinforces the franchise’s intent to remain competitive despite Irving’s absence and a reshaped core.