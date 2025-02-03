Like many on the Dallas Mavericks, current announcer Devin Harris was among those shocked to find out that Luka Doncic was traded. When the news broke, no one thought it was real. Interestingly enough, NBA players across the league lost it over the Mavericks trading Doncic.

While Harris didn't lose it, he was in shock, as he explained more on the Road Trippin Podcast.

“And I think like everybody else, myself, most of our staff, the team was completely shocked,” Harris said. “This has to be one of the most shocking moves in NBA history. As far as the players that were involved. Nobody really saw this coming. Obviously, Luka’s been hurt since Christmas.

“Making it to the finals last year, I thought they came in as a better team, a lot deeper. But obviously, they've been dealing with a bunch of injuries. Luka’s been hurt and nobody really saw this coming, obviously, they kept this very quiet between the two teams. Really only went to the Lakers specifically because they wanted Anthony Davis in this trade.”

Devin Harris saw Luka Doncic blossom with the Mavericks

Harris played early in Luka’s career during the 2018-19 season. Also, he played with current Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during the 2008-09 season. Since becoming a broadcaster, Harris has seen the pair develop nicely. After Kidd had a wrap of being a bad head coach, he helped Dallas reach the NBA Finals.

Him, along with Doncic, made quick work of the Western Conference opponents. Their toughest matchup was the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even then, they took care of them in 6 games. Still, the trade raises some questions. It was certainly unexpected, as even some top NBA insiders didn't see the Mavericks making a move like this.

Because of the trade, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel detailed how the Doncic deal blew up the NBA trade deadline. From a front office and team perspective, it makes matters intriguing. For those not involved with the front office, it makes a move like this appear rather startling.

Either way, the Mavericks will have to get out of shock therapy soon, as Anthony Davis is set to be the newest member of the team. He brings a plethora of championship experience and defense, but replaces the franchise cornerstone. If wins and championships come, it'll reduce the weight of the trade.

If not, it could be looked at, as one of the worst trades in recent memory by the Mavericks.