The feud between WWE's LA Knight and Paul Heyman's Vision needed an ambulance to be taken to the hospital on Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

After the opening segment, which saw Heyman receive a curb stomp from Seth Rollins, Heyman was taken backstage to an ambulance. The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory escorted him to the vehicle, but the former was sent away by the latter, leaving Theory alone. Jimmy Uso then attacked Theory, taking him out of the equation.

As Uso approached the ambulance, Knight was revealed as the driver. He drove Heyman away, promising Heyman would “get the help he needs.”

JIMMY USO DROPS AUSTIN THEORY WHILE LA KNIGHT DRIVES PAUL HEYMAN OFF IN THE AMBULANCE TO THE “HOSPITAL” I’M CRYING LMFAOOOO 😭#WWERaw

pic.twitter.com/CyIQzRhxZT — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) March 3, 2026

“Nice work there — I'll take it from here,” Knight said to Uso before he shouted, “Don't worry, boys, he'll get the help he needs. Yeah!” to Paul and Theory.

Why was Paul Heyman taken out of WWE RAW in an ambulance?

Heyman was taken out by Rollins, with whom he formed The Vision. However, Rollins was kicked out of the group by Bron Breakker after he suffered an injury at Crown Jewel in October 2025.

Rollins recently made his return at the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE, revealing himself as the masked man who has been attacking The Vision over the last few weeks.

He was not the only masked man, though. A few tormented The Vision during the opening segment of the Mar. 2 edition of RAW, leaving Heyman alone in the ring. Rollins then struck, hitting Heyman with a chair and a curb stomp.

Since Heyman isn't an active in-ring competitor, he needed medical assistance after the attack. Expect him to be out of action for a while in the wake of the latest attack.