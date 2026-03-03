Former WWE NXT North American Champion and AJ Styles' ex tag-team partner, Dragon Lee, recently suffered an embarrassing fate at the hands of Gunther. Avenging his tag partner's loss and fighting for mentor Rey Mysterio's honor, Lee faced off against Gunther in a singles match on Feb. 2, 2026 on Monday Night RAW.

Following an equally competent battle and arguably his best match on the main roster, Lee found himself in an unfortunate spot. Using all tactics to secure his win over Lee, “The Ring General” proceeded to unmask Lee, leaving his identity compromised. The 30-year-old followed it up by tapping out in a chance to save his identity.

That was a BATTLE ⚔️@Gunther_AUT defeats Dragon Lee after an amazing match! pic.twitter.com/dv9Zdo3LnQ — WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2026

A frame from the live streaming feed caught Lee without his mask, and his face was revealed in front of the public. While this moment caused a stir online with several fans speaking out on WWE's decision to unmask a luchador, the spot was also heavily shared on social media by WWE and Netflix themselves, with each one of them gathering heavy digital traffic.

The mask is often regarded as a luchador's sacred possession. With his identity compromised, it became a major talking point amongst the public.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio sees his young self in Dragon Lee

A few years ago, during an interview with Baker Banter, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio opened up and heaped praise on Dragon Lee.

“I see a lot of a young me in Dragon Lee,” Rey Mysterio said. “He is very unique with his style. Of course, he carries a tradition of lucha libre, which is the mask. The mask represents something way beyond just putting on a mask. It transforms you. It gives you a certain power of representation to our culture, representation to our sport. Overall, he has the heart and determination to go in the ring and put it all on the line.”