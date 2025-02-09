Many Dallas Mavericks fans are still in mourning following the organization's decision to trade 25-year-old Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade package that features Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick. Well, they are hurting even more now.

People protested the Mavs' move outside American Airlines Center before Saturday's home game against the Houston Rockets, but Anthony Davis sought to assuage their displeasure with an electrifying debut. He posted 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one block in the first quarter. It did not take long for the community to revert to its fragile state, however.

The 2020 NBA champion and 10-time All-Star forward/center suffered a non-contact groin/quad injury late in the third quarter and did not return. The Mavericks hung on in his absence, with Kyrie Irving igniting in the fourth quarter and Christie and Naji Marshall scoring 23 and 16 points off the bench, respectively.

But a solid team effort did little to soothe the stress fans were feeling in the immediate aftermath of the Davis injury. Sarcasm and despair is running rampant on social media.

Fans lose it after Anthony Davis gets injured in Mavericks debut

“That didn’t take long,” @tkhill44 said on X. “Welcome to the Anthony Davis experience, Dallas,” @graphicsforward commented. “It’s not fair,” @thelawfather remarked. “But Luka’s physical condition was a real concern,” @ManoloMartin51 quipped. That one stings.

The city is on a wild roller coaster right now. Davis induced an array of emotions during his 31 minutes of playing time against the Rockets, but by the time the final buzzer sounded, dejection was once again front and center. The four-time All-NBA First-Team selection did offer the media an encouraging update, however, claiming that he “felt great” and did not think the injury was serious.

Mavericks fans will keep their fists clenched, nevertheless. The idea of Luka Doncic winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, who blew out the Indiana Pacers without both him and LeBron James on Saturday, is extremely painful. Anthony Davis provided a glimpse of what life after Luka can look like, both the wonderful and scary.

If he can avoid the latter for the rest of the season, maybe the Mavs can change public perception in the coming months.