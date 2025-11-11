For several months since the Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by trading generational superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas fans only had one big wish: for the team to fire general manager Nico Harrison.

They finally had their wish granted on Tuesday, when Dallas decided to move on from the man many view as the chief engineer of the Doncic trade. And with Harrison getting fired from his job, many fans in the Mavericks realm appear to be celebrating the huge development.

A group of Mavs fans even went outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas for a party, as seen in a video shared by Steven Dial of FOX 4 NEWS via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Party outside the ACC being dubbed Nico Harrison Fired Kickback. @FOX4 #Mffl pic.twitter.com/Rv2e3p3k1t — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) November 11, 2025

With fans donning party hats and with Kool & The Gang's iconic “Celebration” playing in the background, it was easy to tell how they were feeling about Harrison's firing. There was even a cake with a message that read”Bring Luka Home!”

Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi take over as co-general manager of the Mavericks following Harrison's exit, but it's hard to imagine Dallas making a successful move to take Doncic back from the Lakers. The Slovenian superstar appears to be having quite a time in La La Land, and the Lakers clearly are enjoying the great benefits that he brings to the table every night.

So far in the 2025-26 NBA season, Doncic is averaging 37.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists, while making 49.1 percent from the field for the Lakers, who are 8-3 through 11 games.