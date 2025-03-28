ESPN insider Tim MacMahon cleared up the role Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban has in the franchise.

MacMahon appeared on an episode of The Ryen Russillo Podcast on Friday. As the team insider, he says he doesn’t know if Cuban is telling the truth that he had some sort of agreement to run basketball or have input on their basketball decisions. However, once the deal was done and the team was sold, Cuban was out of any decisions with the Mavericks organization.

“Just because Cuban says it doesn’t make it so. So you never know if what he’s telling you is the truth. So I don’t know if there was a gentleman’s agreement that they just kind of backed out on. I don’t know if Cuban was completely full of crap when he was telling everybody, hey they’re real estate people, I’m a basketball person, I’m running basketball, or he was trying to speak something into existence,” MacMahon said at the 39:16 mark.

“What I do know is that as the ink dried on that deal Cuban was done calling shots for basketball. Cuban did not call shots going into the trade deadline, and frankly at this point Cuban has no more influence on personnel decisions than any other rich dude that has court-side season tickets.”

What lies ahead for Mavericks

Plenty of insight from Tim MacMahon, showing Mark Cuban's influence on the Mavericks to be much different than in years past.

Cuban sold his majority stake in the Mavericks for $3.5 billion in 2023, while he still owns 27% of the team. He claimed that he had an agreement with the Adelson family that he would either be running or take part in the organization's decisions.

Dallas currently has a 36-38 record on the season, holding the 10th in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings and 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following Thursday's win over the Orlando Magic, the Mavericks will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Chicago Bulls on March 29 at 8 p.m. ET.