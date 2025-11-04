Jason Kidd’s postgame comments after Monday’s loss to the Houston Rockets offered a revealing look into both the Dallas Mavericks’ early-season struggles and their long-term plans centered around rookie Cooper Flagg.

Kidd said Flagg played through shoulder soreness sustained after a second-quarter collision and praised the No. 1 overall pick for showing toughness. Flagg finished with just two points on 1-of-9 shooting, but Kidd explained that the forward’s limited second-half usage, including only four shots, was by design, as P.J. Washington had a strong offensive night.

“He’s a tough kid,” Kidd said. “He’s fighting through a shoulder injury. But when he comes out, he's ready to play. It just shows his toughness.”

The Mavericks have leaned heavily on Flagg in the opening stretch of the season, slotting the 18-year-old into an unconventional role as the team’s starting point guard. It has been a bold experiment for Kidd, who insists the move is about long-term growth despite Dallas’ rocky 2-5 start.

“There are a couple of things behind him playing point guard,” Kidd said. “One is our health. Coming out of training camp, we had a lot of injuries. The other part is about being able to handle the pressure when April comes around and you’re playing for something greater.”

The Mavericks' point guard depth is being tested

The Mavericks’ guard depth has been tested without Kyrie Irving, who continues to rehab from ACL surgery. Kidd admitted that the team “can’t wait to get Ky back,” but he remains focused on developing Flagg’s on-ball skills to prepare him for future playoff runs.

Flagg has averaged 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and three assists per game, though Dallas ranks last in the NBA in offensive efficiency and assist-to-turnover ratio. The growing pains have been clear, but Kidd has doubled down on the developmental process.

“He’s learning quickly,” Kidd said. “These moments will help him down the line.”

As Flagg continues to adjust and fight through nagging pain, the Mavericks hope his early challenges, both physical and mental, will lay the foundation for future success once their roster is whole again.