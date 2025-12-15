As the Denver Broncos took down the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening, 34-26, it brings the team to a 12-2 record, putting them at the top of the AFC. While there was a chippy backdrop to the Broncos' win over the Packers, as there was a fight before kickoff, the victory displayed the team's dominance that should be taken more seriously, according to Jonathon Cooper.

Recording five total tackles and half a sack in the win over the Packers, Cooper would speak to the media to talk about Denver being 12-2 and how it's “hard to argue” with that. Would speak about the doubters, saying that he hopes the team gets “respect.”

“I feel like, hopefully, they give us some respect now, you know, they know who we are now,” Cooper said. “I mean, it's hard to argue with 12 -2. And, you know, they're counting us out. You know, we've seen all the scoreboards that they had picked. They had the Packers over us at home, which I felt like was disrespectful. So, you know, it just feels good to win.”

Broncos' Jonathon Cooper on earning a playoff spot

With a countless number of players playing exceptionally well, like Broncos quarterback Bo Nix on a hot streak, the team has a chance now in the future to show their worth in the playoffs, having earned a spot after the win over Green Bay. Of course, Cooper and Denver aren't just satisfied with that.

“It feels amazing to clinch the playoff spot, but I don't feel like everybody's satisfied with that,” Cooper said. “We still got things we got to clean up. We still want to play our best ball when we get to the playoffs. So it's important for us to go back in the film, see where we can get better at. Coach says all the time, the things that we don't tolerate in a loss, we can't tolerate in a win. So we got to make sure we look at the film.”

The Broncos look for 12 straight wins next Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.