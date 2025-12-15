The cover of New York Magazine has united Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and one of the team's biggest fans, Ben Stiller, on the NYC subway, sharing a moment straight out of a rom-com.

New York's latest magazine is being based around “reasons to love” the city. Still and Towns are sharing wired earbuds while sitting on a subway train in New York on the cover.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Stiller star on the newest cover of New York Magazine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L2SXucFBZh — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

What better place to do such a rom-com-coded magazine cover than New York? The photographers deserve props for coming up with the iconic cover.

Ben Stiller is a fan of Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks

In the past, Towns and Stiller have exchanged praise for each other. Towns once gave a shout out to Severance, the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ show that Stiller produces. “[Shoutout] to [Ben Stiller],” his post read. “Severance is really that good.”

Stiller has always been a big supporter of the Knicks, and that includes them since they acquired Towns in 2024 via a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Stiller frequently posts on X, formerly Twitter, about the team, and he attends several games every year. He was a fixture of their last playoff run earlier this year. Stiller attended several playoff games, including some with fellow actor Timothée Chalamet.

Currently, the Knicks are 18-7 and in first place in the Atlantic Division. They have won five straight games, including two in the NBA Cup. They will now face the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup Finals.

Towns is currently the second leading scorer on the team. He is averaging 22.4 point, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. He has played in 24 of 25 games this season.

In his first season with the Knicks, Towns played in 72 games. He averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He was a crucial part of their offense, helping them advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. This was the most he had played in a postseason, competing in 18 games.