DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will play a big game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder following Sunday's 139-129 win over the Toronto Raptors. While speaking to reporters before the matchup, head coach Jason Kidd was asked who his favorite teammate to play with was during his NBA career. Kidd provided an answer that will certainly excite Mavs fans, answering the question by saying Dirk Nowitzki.

Nowitzki, of course, is the best Mavericks player of all-time and is a Hall of Famer. He also has a statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Kidd and Dirk won the franchise's only championship together in 2011 — so it isn't surprising to hear that Kidd enjoyed playing with the legendary forward.

Kidd is a Hall of Famer as well. He's known as one of the best point guards of all-time. Now, Kidd is looking to lead Dallas to its first championship since that 2011 postseason.

The 2011 squad featured a quality combination of star-power and fan-favorites. Dallas wasn't favored to win it all, but Nowitzki and Kidd helped the Mavs get the job done. Kidd could further cement his basketball legacy in Dallas by leading the Mavericks to another championship as a coach.

As for Monday night's game, tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST in Dallas as the Mavericks look to win their second consecutive contest.