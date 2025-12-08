In the midst of their NFC South chase, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a crushing 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. Quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't taking it lightly.

Even with the loss, the Buccaneers are still 7-6 on the season. But Mayfield is now determined to make it 8-6 when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 15, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“We should be frustrated by this loss,” Mayfield said. “We should take it out on Thursday night.”

Baker Mayfield was asked, “How do you make sure you guys — the locker room — don’t get frustrated during a run like this?” Mayfield responded, “We should be frustrated about this loss. We should take it out on Thursday night.” The Bucs host the Falcons Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/RH3x56b83F — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

While New Orleans opened the scoring, Tampa Bay went into halftime with a 10-7 lead. Both sides traded touchdowns before the Saints scored 10 unanswered points. The Buccaneers tacked on a field goal with less than five minutes remaining, but it was too little too late.

In the loss, Mayfield completed 14-of-30 passes for 122 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Buccaneers were dealing with a number of offensive line injuries, not to mention their wide receiver absences. Still, Tampa Bay will be expecting more from their offense at large as they move past this game.

When it comes to Mayfield though, the Buccaneers must be confident with his ability to bounce back. Even with his performance against the Saints, the quarterback has still thrown for 2,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. If the Buccaneers are going to not only make but have success in the playoffs, Mayfield will play a large role.

The Falcons are coming off of a brutal 37-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. If Mayfield enacts revenge how he is planning, things could get even worse for Atlanta.