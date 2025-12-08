The Baltimore Ravens suffered a tough 27-22 Week 14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall 6-7 on the season. To make matters worse, the loss came after a controversial call that took away a late-game touchdown for tight end Isaiah Likely. After the game, DeAndre Hopkins jumped on social media and shared his displeasure.

Likely, who is 25 years old, appeared to get two feet down before the ball was knocked loose by a Steelers defender. Even Tony Romo believed it was going to be ruled a completed catch for a touchdown before the officials overturned the call and ruled it incomplete.

Isaiah Likely got ROBBED pic.twitter.com/CHvBBtoORT — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hopkins was certainly unhappy with the call. In a post that has since been removed from X, formerly known as Twitter, the 33-year-old wide receiver tagged the league and the league officials' accounts and asked them one specific question.

“@NFL @NFLOfficiating 13 years in this league, how many steps do you need in the end zone for a TD?”

NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth and referee Alex Moore explained to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic why they felt it was necessary to overturn Likely's touchdown. They claim that the fourth-year tight end needed to get a third foot down before the ball was knocked loose, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“The ruling on the field was a touchdown,” said Butterworth. “We quickly looked at the play. The receiver controlled the ball in the air, had his right foot down, then his left foot down. The control is the first aspect of the catch. The second aspect is two feet or a body part in bounds, which he did have. Then the third step is an act common to the game, and before he could get the third foot down, the ball was ripped out. Therefore, it was an incomplete pass.”

This call will likely be the talk of the town in Baltimore for several days. In the meantime, the Ravens will have to focus on Week 15, where they will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.