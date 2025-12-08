The Green Bay Packers earned a big 28-21 Week 14 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. However, it wasn't without the thrills and drama, as the matchup felt like a playoff game. It came down to the wire, and thanks to an interception in the closing seconds by Keisean Nixon won the game for Green Bay.

Nixon's pick officially puts the Packers in first place in the NFC North, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The 28-year-old cornerback made a great play to snag the ball away that was intended for tight end Cole Kmet.

Game. Caleb Williams is picked off by Keisean Nixon and the #Packers have overtaken first place in the NFC North. pic.twitter.com/jJXIiBlTW4 https://t.co/SSbJm7V5DI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Keisean Nixon is a seventh-year cornerback who began his career with the, then, Oakland Raiders in 2019. He joined the Packers in 2022, where he's remained with the club ever since. After beginning his career as a backup, Nixon has emerged as a consistent starter in Green Bay's secondary. His game-winning pick was his first interception this season.

Caleb Williams and the Bears had a legitimate chance to at least tie the game in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. However, the Packers just made a great play to secure the win. Jordan Love had himself a heck of a game, finishing with 234 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 68.0% of his pass attempts.

This is now four straight wins for the Packers. The team is getting hot at the right time, as the playoffs are just right around the corner. However, the remaining games on the schedule are rather tough, as Green Bay is set to take on the Denver Broncos, the Bears again, the Baltimore Ravens, and then a season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.