Fans of the Dallas Mavericks got their wish after Nico Harrison was sacked as general manager on Tuesday amid the team's woeful start to the season.

There had been a growing clamor to fire Harrison after he traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he's gone, fans are expecting a better vision for the Mavericks, especially with team owner Patrick Dumont vowing to correct their mistakes.

On Wednesday, coach Jason Kidd admitted that he did not appreciate the “Fire Nico!” chants during their games, as reported by ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“It was a little disrespectful. Because the guys are playing hard and they're trying to win. So, with that chant when we're shooting free throw, it's very disrespectful, but understanding that they got their point across, the fans. But we have to move forward,” said Kidd.

Jason Kidd says the “Fire Nico” chants were “disrespectful” while the Mavs players were shooting free throws but acknowledged the fans got their point across pic.twitter.com/k6x2am7L20 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) November 12, 2025

He also stressed that the players have been consistently putting in the work despite the injuries and issues nagging the team. He urged the fans to be more supportive.

“I understand the healing process for the fans, but these guys are playing hard,” added Kidd.

“Ever since the trade, these guys have given everything. A lot of times, we didn't get credit for playing hard and finding a way to get into the game. I would hope that we start to get a little credit for that.”

With Harrison gone, vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley and assistant general manager Matt Riccardi were named as co-interim general managers while the team searches for a replacement.

The Mavericks have a 3-8 record prior to facing the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.