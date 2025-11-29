The Dallas Mavericks dropped to 5-15 after suffering a 129-119 Cup Game match to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. With essentially everything going wrong this season, star big man Anthony Davis isn't ready to quit, as he claims the team is doing everything they can to compete.

Davis, who is 32 years old, says that he and the Mavericks are focused on competing and righting the ship, according to Grant Afseth of the Dallas Hoops Journal. The 14-year pro seemingly believes that the team is close to figuring things out and playing more competitive basketball.

“We're still playing basketball, we're trying to compete,” said Anthony Davis. “We are competing, we're playing for each other, and we're playing together. I remember when Brooklyn started off 5-20 and ended up at the four seed. I'm not saying we're comparing ourselves to that or that we're going to start off 5-20, but we just have to keep competing. There were just a couple of plays here and there that hurt us, but we can't complain; we keep fighting. I feel like we're right there.”

Article Continues Below

The Mavericks are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Injuries have hindered much of the season early on, as Anthony Davis himself has only played in six games. Dallas has also been without Kyrie Irving, while center Dereck Lively II has also played sporadically, trying to come back from a knee injury he sustained late last season.

Anthony Davis being healthy will be key for the Mavericks moving forward. So far this season, he's averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. He's also shooting 52.9% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the three-point line.