The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Klay Thompson was initially ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury. However, a new update reveals he'll actually be available.

Thompson, who is 35 years old, was upgraded to available for the game against the Clippers, according to Joey Mistretta. Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II are still all ruled out.

“Klay Thompson (right knee injury management) is now being listed as AVAILABLE tonight vs. Clippers.”

Thompson has played in 19 of the possible 20 games so far this season. He's proven to be a reliable option off the bench, as the 13-year veteran has taken more of a depth role late in his career. Klay Thompson enters the game against the Clippers, averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 35.2% from the field (career-low) and 32.9% from beyond the arc (career-low).

The Mavericks are 5-15 on the campaign, as injuries have plagued the roster early on. It's been a rather disappointing season through the first 20 games. So much so that the organization ended up firing general manager Nico Harrison. At least Dallas has Cooper Flagg to build around for the future, but for now, this current season is looking a bit bleak.

We'll see if this team can turn things around, as there is still plenty of time remaining in the regular season. A win over the Clippers on Saturday would be a nice first step in the right direction.