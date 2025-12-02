All season long, the Dallas Mavericks have been on the hunt for a solution to their point guard problems. D'Angelo Russell became out of favor all the way back in preseason. Cooper Flagg was overtaxed as the team's starting floor general. Brandon Williams wasn't deemed good enough. So with the Mavs running out of options, they ran towards Ryan Nembhard, Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard's younger brother, who has done nothing but fill in admirably as the team's starting one-guard.

Nembhard was absolutely brilliant on Monday night in a 131-121 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. He put up 28 points and 10 assists on blistering shooting (12-14 from the field, 4-5 from deep) as he put the Nuggets' defense through the ringer all night long. The Mavericks may have stumbled upon their starting point guard for at least the foreseeable future, especially when the stat line he put up on Monday was historic.

According to Real Sports on X (formerly Twitter), Nembhard became the first point guard in NBA history to tally at least 25 points and 10 assists without turning the ball over while recording a true shooting percentage of 100 — leading the Mavericks in the process.

It was an absolutely incredible performance that cements Nembhard as a legitimate NBA-caliber player. While he won't be shooting 86 percent from the field in every game he plays, it's clear that he has earned the trust of head coach Jason Kidd and that there's no reason for the Mavericks to replace him in the starting lineup.

It's not quite clear what the Mavs will do once Nembhard reaches his limit of games with the NBA roster as a two-way player. But if he continues to play like he has thus far, the Mavericks will have no choice but to convert his contract to a standard one.

Mavericks earn huge win over the Nuggets on the road

If there's any guarantee for any team facing the Nuggets, it's that Nikola Jokic will pop off for crazy stat lines regardless of the opposition. The Mavericks certainly saw this, with Jokic putting up 29 points, 20 rebounds, and 13 assists.

But the Mavs, buoyed by Nembhard's career-night and a 32-point night from Anthony Davis, were able to earn a hard-fought victory despite the altitude difference in Denver.