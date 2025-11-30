Future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson endured a forgettable start to the 2025-26 NBA season. One of the greatest three-point shooters of all-time, Klay was unable to consistently find the bottom of the net early in the new campaign. He's been heating up in recent action, though, averaging 14.6 points per game on 43.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc over his past five games. On Saturday night, Thompson scored 23 points while connecting on six of his 10 three-point attempts in a Dallas Mavericks' 114-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I knew I was due for a game like this,” Thompson told reporters after the victory,” where I shoot the ball efficiently. I know it's still in me to sway games into our favor and help us win. It's crazy because I wasn't feeling too well after last night's game and I thought about sitting out. But then I was like, ‘Man, I'm playing 20, 25 minutes. I gotta be out there with my guys, I got to be out there.'”

At 35 years old, Thompson decided to play in the second of a back-to-back for a struggling Mavs squad. He's already destined for the Hall of Fame. He's won four championships. Yet, in a November contest, Thompson wanted to be there for his teammates and he ultimately played a pivotal role in the Mavs' win.

In fact, Thompson was initially ruled out for the Clippers matchup before ultimately being upgraded to available. Without Thompson, defeating the Clippers would have been a challenge without question.

Rookie Cooper Flagg led the charge, however. The 18-year-old led all scorers with 35 points while also recording eight rebounds.

Despite playing without Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and a number of other players, Flagg and Thompson helped the Mavericks earn a big road victory. Dallas now holds a 6-15 overall record.

Thompson will look to continue bouncing back from his early-season slump on Monday night against the Nuggets in Denver.