Dec 1, 2025 at 10:16 AM ET

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets meet tonight in a Western Conference matchup featuring two teams moving in opposite directions, and both dealing with major injuries to key rotation players.

Denver enters at 14-5, but despite the record, the Nuggets are trying to snap a rare three-game home losing streak. Dallas, meanwhile, continues spiraling at 6-15, sitting 12th in the West while battling one of the longest injury lists in the NBA.

The biggest question heading into tipoff: Will Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis be available?

Both stars are officially listed on the injury report with minor setbacks, but expectations point toward them suiting up, though nothing is guaranteed until pregame warmups.

Jokic and Davis injury status for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as Probable with a left wrist sprain. The Nuggets’ franchise cornerstone has played through similar discomfort in the past, and unless there’s a setback, he’s expected to be available.

THIS NIKOLA JOKIĆ PASS 🤯 HOW DOES HE DO IT??? pic.twitter.com/G2d47VP2Xb — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2025

Jokic enters the matchup averaging 28.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 10.9 assists, keeping himself firmly in MVP conversations yet again.

For Dallas, Anthony Davis (left calf injury management) is also Probable. The veteran big has been carefully monitored this season, but signs point to him being active tonight, barring a late medical evaluation.

Nuggets injury report

Article Continues Below

Denver continues to deal with depth issues. Aaron Gordon (hamstring strain) and Christian Braun (ankle sprain) remain out, while Julian Strawther is sidelined due to back injury management.

Tamar Bates and DaRon Holmes II are unavailable due to G League assignments.

Even shorthanded, Denver has remained efficient, averaging 125.3 points per game over their last 10 contests.

Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks remain significantly thinner. Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Dereck Lively II (foot), Dante Exum (knee), and Daniel Gafford (ankle) are all unavailable, while P.J. Washington and Brandon Williams are questionable.

Rookie Cooper Flagg, who has been a bright spot, is available with a splinted thumb.

Tonight’s matchup may come down to which stars are healthy and whether Dallas can keep pace with an elite Nuggets offense firing at full speed.