On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks witnessed Anthony Davis in pain and Ryan Nembhard make history as they defeated the Denver Nuggets 131-121.

Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Also, Nikola Jokic had a triple double with 29 points, 20 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Afterward, the rookie sensation gave props to Jokic for his performance, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

“It’s a tough combination to throw different looks at him all night and he’s still figuring outta right answers every single time,” Flagg said. During the post-game press conference, Newbhard chimed in as well.

“Any little mistake you make, he’s going to dissect it. And hit the right player…he’s a h*ll of a player,” Nembhard said.

Asked Cooper Flagg & Ryan Nembhard about their 1st time playing against Nikola Jokic: Flagg: “It’s a tough combination to throw different looks at him all night & he’s still figuring outta right answers every single time.” Nembhard: “Any little mistake you make, he’s going to… pic.twitter.com/KHNBdL5hKf — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) December 2, 2025

With the win, the Mavericks are now 7-15 whereas the Nuggets are 14-6. On Wednesday, the Mavericks will return to Dallas to face the Miami Heat.

Article Continues Below

So far, Flagg is averaging 17.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in his rookie season in Dallas. Meanwhile, Jokic is averaging 29.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game.

Since arriving in Dallas, Flagg has been looked at as the new face of the franchise. A franchise that is still coming to grips with the trading of Luka Doncic, the firing of Nico Harrison, and the absence of Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks rookie knows greatness when he sees it

There is no question that Flagg has a stellar basketball IQ. Therefore, it gives him the liberty to be able to know who and what defines greatness.

Growing up in Newport, Maine, he would routinely study old clips of Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics of the 1980s. Plus, he has given his props to other greats such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Not only that, but he has studied the likes of legends such as Bill Walton and more contemporaries like Kevin Love.

So with that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Flagg would compliment the game of Jokic and learn something from it.