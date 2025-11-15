The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies found themselves down 30-3 at halftime to the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks. However, an incident with a police officer after a touchdown by Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor has become what everyone is talking about on social media.

Harbor, who is a junior at South Carolina, scored an impressive 80-yard touchdown where he simply outran the entire Aggies defense. After his score, he ran into the tunnel with his teammates behind him. As they were leaving the tunnel, a cop approached the South Carolina players and shoulder checked them before turning and yelling at them.

South Carolina scores a TD to extend its lead over No. 3 Texas A&M (it's now 30-3 at halftime) and then deals with a shoulder check from a Texas state trooper. 🏈 👮‍♂️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/9Cw8zhrQFV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

That short altercation has the entire college football world buzzing, as fans and sports personalities alike are calling out the cop's actions. Some are completely disgusted, while others think that the police officer should be banned from future games.

“This cop should never work a football game again,” said Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports.

What the HECK is up with this Texas State Trooper at the Texas A&M game?! So freaking RUDE and uncalled for! pic.twitter.com/7vWM93ZtAd — Brittany W. (@britt_whit) November 15, 2025

One individual asked, “What is up with this officer at the Texas A&M and South Carolina game? Goes up towards the players looking to start trouble.

Um…why did this cop just elbow and yell at the South Carolina players? They’re supposed to be impartial… pic.twitter.com/HqwmPWPJZ7 — DannyBTalks (Daniel Baldwin) (@DannyBTalks) November 15, 2025

“Lol. The sheriff at Texas A&M walking up the jetway and bumping South Carolina players after going down 27-3 on another long TD. He BIG maaaaad,” exclaimed another sports fan.

Whoever this dickhead is he needs to be fired immediately!! Texas A&M Cop!!!! #CFB #ESPN pic.twitter.com/zakMsyyLSP — Mr Howard (@MrHoward5049) November 15, 2025

One user explained, “There are several good cops, & there are more bad cops than anyone wants to admit. This cop was looking to size the South Carolina players up & cause a scene. That’s pathetic & unfortunate.”

Texas A&M and South Carolina are continuing with the contest as scheduled, as the Aggies have managed to bring the score to 30-17 in the third quarter. However, the cop's actions could lead to some decision-making from the university or even the police department in College Station.

More details could come to light in the coming days. But for now, sports fans will likely continue to call out the officer seen in the video.