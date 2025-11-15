The Orlando Magic secured their third straight victory Friday night, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 105–98 in their second NBA Cup matchup. The win came despite the absence of star forward Paolo Banchero, prompting head coach Jamahl Mosley to outline the offensive adjustments required to keep Orlando’s attack functioning.

Banchero was ruled out shortly before the contest after undergoing an MRI on Thursday that revealed a left groin strain. The 23-year-old has been central to Orlando’s offensive structure this season, averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field through 12 games. His ability to pressure the rim has also resulted in a career-high 9.3 free-throw attempts per game.

Mosley explained that without Banchero’s downhill force and ability to draw multiple defenders, the Magic needed to shift their approach.

“I think you just got to continue to find ways — you draw two, you gotta find the open man,” Mosley said. “As the defense collapses, you’re not trying to rake up to get fouls, but you gotta go in there aggressively, physically. If they blow the whistle they do, if they don’t you gotta continue to make the right play and finish whether you get contact or not.”

Franz Wagner, Tristan da Silva help steady Magic’s offense without Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner took on an expanded load in Banchero’s absence, guiding the Magic with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 7-for-17 from the field and 8-for-10 at the line across 37 minutes. His shot-making late in the fourth quarter helped seal the win, part of a +15 performance that reflected his two-way impact.

Tristan da Silva delivered another standout outing as well, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and one assist while hitting five of his nine attempts from three. The second-year forward continued to provide efficient scoring and timely rebounding across his 32 minutes, matching Wagner with a +15.

The Magic’s offensive execution fluctuated at times, particularly in stretches where Brooklyn’s physicality forced Orlando into turnovers. However, the group recovered with strong late-game defense, holding the Nets to 16 points in the final period to close out the win.

With the victory, Orlando improved to 7–6, climbing above .500 for the first time since opening night. The Magic now head to Houston for a brief road trip, where they will face the Rockets (8–3) on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The team then returns to Kia Center for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors (8–6), as they await further clarity on Banchero’s recovery timeline.