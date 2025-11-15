While many of the Wisconsin football faithful have been disappointed in head coach Luke Fickell's tenure, last week's 13-10 win over previously ranked Washington was a highlight of this year's 3-6 campaign so far. As the Badgers look to maintain that form against No. 2-ranked Indiana on the road, the program took a big hit. According to Hoosiers beat reporter Jared Kelly via X, formerly Twitter, Wisconsin running back Gideon Ituka was removed from the game due to injury.

“Awful situation here at Memorial Stadium,” reported Kelly. “Wisconsin RB Gideon Ituka was stuffed on a run and immediately went down. Trainers and cart quickly came onto the field. Ituka hasn't moved much. They're putting him on a backboard now.”

Before leaving the game, Ituka led the Wisconsin football team with 32 yards on nine rushes. He was helping to take pressure off of true freshman quarterback Carter Smith, who was making his first collegiate start against the Hoosiers. However, it's unknown when Ituka will be back. Can the Wisconsin football program pull off its second straight upset without Ituka in the backfield?

Wisconsin football continues its downward slide under Luke Fickell

Article Continues Below

Following a successful six-year tenure with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Fickell was hired by the Wisconsin football program to take over before the 2023 season. After a 7-6 record in his first season, the Wisconsin football team went 5-7 in his second year. This season looks like it could be worse, as the Badgers could very well fall to 3-8 on the campaign if the current results versus Indiana hold.

Losing players like Ituka, plus veteran quarterbacks Billy Edwards Jr. and Danny O'Neil, has helped lead the Wisconsin football program towards the cellar of the Big Ten. Fickell is slated to return for a fourth season in 2026, but major changes will still be needed. Can Ituka, Smith, and the rest of the Wisconsin football team finish strong, setting up an even brighter 2026?