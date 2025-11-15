The Chicago Bulls could use a boost as they are in the midst of a four-game losing streak—a dip from how they started so hot, wondering if the Bulls are indeed for real.

Well, they will be getting that boost really soon. On Saturday, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says that both Coby White and Josh Giddey are inching closer to rejoining the mix, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

According to Donovan, both had taken part in full-contact practice and came out well. Specifically, Donovan said that he “fully expects those guys to play this week.” White has been out since the preseason with a calf injury. Meanwhile, Giddey was out due to an ankle injury sustained against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov 8. It was during that game that Giddey fell victim to a mean crossover by De'Andre Hunter, resulting in him twisting his ankle.

Also, the Bulls lost 128-122.

Currently, the Bulls are 6-5 and set to face the Utah Jazz on Sunday. From there, they will play four games over the next five days. The Bulls will then head to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Monday. After that, they play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Wednesday. Finally, they will close out the weekend with back-to-back home games, first against the Miami Heat on Friday and then the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

The return of Chicago's young, dynamic duo could lift spirits .

Since last year, White and Giddey have played well together. Both are dynamic offensive threats and defensive works in progress. They like to push the tempo and score in bunches.

So far, Giddey has elevated his game. Currently, he is averaging 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. Last year, White had his best season in Chicago thus far. He averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Given the way the offense is orchestrated, both are expected to fall back into place nicely. With White, minute restrictions will be implemented.