The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-94 on Wednesday in a preseason game in Las Vegas. Mavs rookie Cooper Flagg scored 13 points and added three assists and two rebounds. Flagg has been receiving comparisons to former NBA star Grant Hill — something Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed following Wednesday's contest.

“No it doesn't to be honest with you,” Redick responded when asked if Flagg's game reminds him of any other player, via Vegas Sports Today. “It doesn't really remind me of anybody. I know the Grant Hill comparison is getting thrown out a lot right now, Cooper is his own special player. I think his defensive instincts and playmaking ability far exceed most 18 year olds.

“He's a worker. I expect he will develop into a really good shooter. But the two things that just stand out right away, he just has such a good feel for the game. I talked pregame about his competitive edge. His defensive instincts and play-making really stand out.”

Cooper Flagg is already being compared to a number of players. In addition to Hill, Flagg has displayed a similar play-style to Jayson Tatum. Redick, however, believes Flagg is simply “his own special player.”

At just 18 years old — regardless of whether he reminds you of any other player — Flagg has demonstrated the poise and potential of a future superstar. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason and he is clearly ready for the regular season to begin.

With Wednesday's matchup representing Dallas' final preseason game, Flagg and the Mavs will begin to prepare for their regular season opener at home against the San Antonio Spurs next Wednesday.